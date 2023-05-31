The series finale of Ted Lasso just aired and its safe to say that the fans are an emotional wreck now. With the finale of season three, the Jason Sudeikis-starrer seems to have ended on a high note with many calling the series "one of the best sports shows ever." With parallels being made to season one as well, the finale surely did stick the landing. Here are some of the reactions from the fans. Ted Lasso's Cast Visits the White House to Promote the Importance of Mental Health (Watch Video).

They Knew What They Were Doing!

THE #TedLasso PILOT VS FINALE I AM UNWELL pic.twitter.com/aPKGN3ri3M — Nico ! #SaveTheWinchesters (@nicost1el) May 31, 2023

Everyone's In Shambles...

this is the current state of the ted lasso fandom pic.twitter.com/sAf5DfnSiS — cath 🌪️ (@DIRECTORHILL) May 31, 2023

The Perfect Song for the Perfect Ending!

One of the Best Sports Shows Ever!

#TedLasso will end up being one of the best sports shows ever and the best show up about dealing with Mental Health, Anxiety and every day things so many people go through. A beautiful show, with a perfect ending pic.twitter.com/MdZPi9aL46 — Commissioner Gordon (@NotoriousJMFG) May 31, 2023

It Sure Did Destroy All of Us...

the ted lasso finale is DESTROYING me pic.twitter.com/4Qr1s39Xxx — mike | ted lasso spoilers (@tedbeccq) May 31, 2023

We All Did!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)