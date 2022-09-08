Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress, Tejasswi Prakash was seen last evening visiting Lalbaugcha Raja pandal in Mumbai. Decked up in traditional wear, the TV star was spotted at the famous idol to seek blessings of Lord Ganesha. Ganpati Bappa Morya! Tejasswi Prakash Pens an Appreciation Note for Beau Karan Kundrra As They Look Stylish in New Pics!

Watch Video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)