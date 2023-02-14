Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan’s Black Knight Films and Banijay’s Endemol Shine India will adapt hit Danish/Swedish scripted series Bron/Broen (The Bridge) for Indian audiences. The all-new original Hindi edition will star Saif Ali Khan and this is the third web series after Sacred Games and Tandav. The show opens with a dead body discovered on a border that is shared by two countries - half the body lies in one and the other half in another. Saif Ali Khan, Kids Sara Ali Khan an.d Ibrahim Go Shopping in Bandra on Lazy Tuesday (Watch Video)

The Tweet Which Was Shared Recently:

#SaifAliKhan signs his third WEB SERIES after #SacredGames and #Tandav.. Saif will headline the Danish/Swedish crime thriller #TheBridge's Indian adaptation, jointly produced by @EndemolShineIND and Saif's banner Black Knight Films... Director's and shooting details unknown yet! pic.twitter.com/LLnK2LMfqa — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) February 14, 2023

