Isn’t it crazy how whenever we think about Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan together, our minds instantly recall the line – "Ham dono hai alag alag, ham dono hai juda juda", from the hit title track of Main Khiladi Tu Anari? What if I told you that the iconic duo is returning to the big screen together after years? A few days ago, reports suggested that Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan would be reuniting for a film titled Haiwaan, directed by the OG Priyadarshan. Ever since, fans have been eagerly awaiting official updates. On July 15, the filmmaker took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan from the India vs England Test match at Lord’s Cricket Ground in London. Officially confirming the film and its title, Priyadarshan wrote, “Haiwaan“ my next film with @akshaykumar and Saif Ali Khan at Lords." The post comes at a time when fans are also eagerly waiting for updates regarding Hera Pheri 3. ‘Main Khiladi Tu Anari’ Stars Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan’s Upcoming Thriller With Priyadarshan Titled ‘Haiwaan’? Here’s What We Know.

Priyadarshan Confirms His Next Film Titled ‘Haiwaan’ With Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan

