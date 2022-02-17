If you're fan of Larry David, then this is for you. A documentary based around David called The Larry David Story is set to premiere next month. Chronicling his making of Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm, the documentary looks like it will be a deep dive into his involvement with those shows.

Watch The Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)