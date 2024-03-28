The first trailer for Jerry Seinfeld's directorial debut, Unfrosted, was dropped by Netflix on March 28. Unfrosted includes Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan, Amy Schumer, Hugh Grant, Max Greenfield, Christian Slater, and Bill Burr, among others, alongside Jerry Seinfeld. The film tells the story of the bitter feud between two cereal rivals who are looking for a way to revolutionize how their consumers start their day. Kellogs and Post go against each other in the trailer to make an ultimate breakfast option. Unfrosted releases on Netflix on May 3, 2024. India's Shah Rukh Khan Is World's Fourth Richest Actor in 2023! Know SRK's Net Worth and Check Full List of Richest Actors in the World That Has Two More Indian Celebrities.

Watch the Trailer for Unfrosted Here:

