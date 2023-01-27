The Last of Us fans are surely going to celebrate as the HBO series based on the hit PlayStation game of the same name has been renewed for season two. Starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie respectively, the series focuses on them travelling through a post-apocalyptic America to deliver humanity's last hope to the Fireflies. The Last of Us Episode 3: Nick Offerman’s Bill to Make His Debut Next Week in Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey’s Post-Apocalyptic Series (Watch Video).

Check Out the Announcement:

The journey continues. #TheLastOfUs will return for another season on @HBOMax. pic.twitter.com/FQNG6vhk1d — The Last of Us (@TheLastofUsHBO) January 27, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)