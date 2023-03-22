Episode four of The Mandalorian Season Three packed in a huge surprise as it saw the return of Ahmed Best to the Star Wars universe. Best known for playing Jar Jar Binks in the prequels, Best played the role of a Jedi named Kelleran Beq who helped Grogu escape the Order 66. Receiving a warm welcome from Star Wars fans, they also reacted to the combat training that Grogu received this episode. Here are some of the reactions. The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere Review: Pedro Pascal’s Star Wars Series Makes an Underwhelming Return with a Filler Episode (LatestLY Exclusive).

A Good Society Indeed!

// the mandalorian spoilers #TheMandalorian // - - - society because jedi jar jar rescued grogu during order 66 pic.twitter.com/WipdLUs1Gr — sage⁵⁰¹ 💌 mando & tbb era (@ahsokasgoggles) March 22, 2023

The Glowup!

#TheMandalorian spoilers - - - - - - OH MY GOD LOOK AT HIM GO pic.twitter.com/4UnZHTaJlf — nini ♡ mando spoilers (@padmidala) March 22, 2023

A Proud Mom and Dad!

#TheMandalorian spoilers - - - - - - Bo Katan and Din watching Grogu fight a child in a combat trial and win from near loss. pic.twitter.com/8WaLuzZvwl — rogue ghost (AOT ERA) (@NeoYeo501st) March 22, 2023

Welcome Back!

// #themandalorian spoilers - - - seeing ahmed best back made me cry i’m so glad he’s back oh my god, welcome back 🫶 pic.twitter.com/0pNqbyJiyh — kenidee (@themeadowpicnic) March 22, 2023

Enough to Make One Cry...

#TheMandalorian SPOILERS - - - - - the parallel of grogu and din remember what happened to them pic.twitter.com/Tyvyq070au — tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 22, 2023

