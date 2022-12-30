20-year-old actress Tunisha Sharma’s death has raised eyebrows. She died by suicide in Sheezan Khan’s makeup room. While addressing the media in a press conference, the late actress’ mother Vanita Sharma alleged that ‘Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This can also be a murder,’ reports ANI. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actor’s Mother, Uncle, Aunt Questioned by Waliv Police; Sheezan Khan To Be Grilled Over ‘Drug’ Consumption Accusation.

Vanita Sharma On Daughter Tunisha’s Death

Sheezan took her from the room but did not call the Ambulance. This can also be a murder... Sheezan forced her to wear Hijab as well: Vanita Sharma, Tunisha’s mother pic.twitter.com/29fsAzoEAY — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2022

