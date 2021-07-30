Aly Goni shared a video of a lunch date with his people Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. While Goni was shooting, the others were having a hearty conversation. Now Twitterati believes they were talking about Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin made a comment about Manisha Sharma.

This is the reaction

Bhasin clarifies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)