Aly Goni shared a video of a lunch date with his people Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. While Goni was shooting, the others were having a hearty conversation. Now Twitterati believes they were talking about Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin made a comment about Manisha Sharma.

Jasmin Bhasin : Jab Tak Manisha .................. What Do You Guys say about this Video???? @jasminbhasin @mnyshapic.twitter.com/pUah0kX5aN — The Khabri (@TheRealKhabri) July 30, 2021

This is the reaction

But This won't change the fact that "Jab tak Manisha hai TonduRam BB mein aata rhega" https://t.co/YQJUqKQqZW — Dú$hy@nT ✨✨ (@realdushyant_) July 30, 2021

Bhasin clarifies

Lol, it’s completely misunderstood. We weren’t talking about Sid or anyone related, it was a long and funny conversation. Guys chill✌️@sidharth_shukla is a friend and dear costar . — Jasmin bhasin (@jasminbhasin) July 30, 2021

