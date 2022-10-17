Uorfi Javed has recently shot for the music video Haye Haye Yeh Majboori. While she looks all sensual and sultry in the video, she shared a BTS moment from the making of the project where she almost had a fall. The crew and background dancers came to her rescue. Urfi Javed Shines in a Sexy Outfit at Her Birthday Party, Poses With Ex Paras Kalnawat (View Pics).

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)