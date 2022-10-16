Internet sensation, Urfi Javed, shared tonnes of pics from her birthday party on Instagram and they are awesomesauce. In the clicks, the fashion enthusiast can be seen in a golden shiny outfit posing for the lenses. Also, in one of the photos, she can be seen posing with ex-flame Paras Kalnawat. Urfi Javed and Anjali Arora Show Off Their Sizzling Moves on ‘Haye Haye Yeh Majboori’ Song (Watch Video).

Urfi Javed Birthday Party:

