Urfi or Uorfi Javed who's known to be vocal about many issues, has this time posted in favour of 'legalising same sex marriage' in India on her Instagram stories. The Bigg Boss OTT star took to IG and slammed a BJP minister for saying no to LGBTQ+ love. 'If you're not harming anyone, inciting violence - what's the f**cking problem? Stop forcing your view points and agendas on other people. Live and let live," a part of her post reads. Uorfi Javed Detained in Dubai While Shooting For Video in 'Revealing' Outfit – Reports.

