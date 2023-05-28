Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, who became a household name with her stint in the sitcom Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, died in a tragic road accident on May 22, Monday. She met with a major accident while she was on a road trip with her fiance Jay Gandhi in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district. Jay took to his Instagram handle on Saturday and penned a heartbreaking note for Vaibhavi. He shared a loved up photo of the two hugging and beaming and wrote, "I only miss you every minute of everyday. You will never truly be gone, I will hold you safe in my heart forever. Gone too soon RIP my Gundi, I love you." Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Death Update: JD Majethia Claims Actress Was Not Wearing Seat-Belt During Accident, Her Brother and Fiance Allege Otherwise.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Gandhi (@jaygandhi.6)

