A few days after the death of actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, her fiance Jay Gandhi poured his heart out in an emotional and heartbreaking tribute. Jay took to his Instagram handle, shared a cute picture of them and wrote, "UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN…. Those special memories of you will always bring a smile if only I could have you back for just a little while, then we could sit and talk again just like we used to do. You always meant so very much and always will do too. The fact that you are no longer here will always cause me pain, but you are forever in my heart UNTIL WE MEET AGAIN…. RIP my love" . RIP Vaibhavi Upadhyaya: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Actors Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah and Others Mourn Their Co-Star’s Death.

Check Out The Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jay Gandhi (@jaygandhi.6)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)