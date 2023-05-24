Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s death has left all her family members, friends and colleagues from the industry in a state of shock. Aged 38, she died in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh. The team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai has mourned the demise of the actress on Twitter. Rupali Ganguly, Satish Shah and others expressed grief on the micro-blogging platform. Vaibhavi Upadhyaya Funeral Update: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai Star's Last Rites to Take Place on May 24.

Rupali Ganguly

This is not fair ….. gone too soon ….. https://t.co/8pzdSOT3Lp — Rupali Ganguly (@TheRupali) May 23, 2023

Deven Bhojani

Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyay, popularly known as “ Jasmine “ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in north a few hours back. Rest in peace Vaibhavi #SarabhaiVsSarabhai ⁦⁦#Hatsoff @sats45⁩ ⁦⁦@TheRupali⁩ pic.twitter.com/I7clRrQeMq — DEVEN BHOJANI (@Deven_Bhojani) May 23, 2023

Satish Shah

Vaibhavi Upadhyay, aka Jasmin in our serial Sarabhai vs Sarabhai a fine actor and a colleague left for heavenly abode yday.The whole SvS team is in a shock. ओम शान्ति 🙏🙏🙏 — satish shah🇮🇳 (@sats45) May 24, 2023

Producer JD Majethia

Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi 🙏 — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

