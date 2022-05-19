During Warner Bros Discover's Upfront, Mindy Kaling took to stage to reveal the first look at her upcoming Scooby-Doo spinoff. Aimed at an adult audience, the series will focus on Velma solving crimes without the mystery gang. The series is set to have 10 episodes with Kaling voicing Velma herself. Mindy Kaling Recalls 'Devasting Moment' When She Felt Self-Conscious About Her Body.

Check Out The Source Below:

First look at Mindy Kaling’s #Velma series for HBO Max The #ScoobyDoo spinoff is aimed at adult audiences and will have 10 episodes (via @Variety) pic.twitter.com/fnnw5ndYfB — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 18, 2022

