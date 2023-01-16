Mindy Kaling's Velma probably seems to have had landed wrong with the audiences as the show's reception online is anything, but positive. With fans of Scooby-Doo criticising the show's lack of faith to its source material, to simply calling it "unfunny," it's safe to say that Velma is currently disliked by many fans of the franchise. Here are some of the reactions we could find on Twitter. Velma Teaser: Mindy Kaling Is Super Impressive as Velma in This First Glimpse of HBO Max’s Animated Series (Watch Video).

Stop Hate-Watching!

Classic Scooby-Doo is the Best Scooby-Doo!

The Contrast...

An Anomaly!

Out of Character For Shaggy...

 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)