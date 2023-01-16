Mindy Kaling's Velma probably seems to have had landed wrong with the audiences as the show's reception online is anything, but positive. With fans of Scooby-Doo criticising the show's lack of faith to its source material, to simply calling it "unfunny," it's safe to say that Velma is currently disliked by many fans of the franchise. Here are some of the reactions we could find on Twitter. Velma Teaser: Mindy Kaling Is Super Impressive as Velma in This First Glimpse of HBO Max’s Animated Series (Watch Video).

Stop Hate-Watching!

STOP HATE WATCHING VELMA OR WE'LL END UP WITH 8 MORE SEASONS LIKE BIG MOUTH. pic.twitter.com/FFJHWOOmZw — tyler but simon (no longer homeless🎉🎉) (@datboiguzma) January 13, 2023

Classic Scooby-Doo is the Best Scooby-Doo!

The only thing I’ll say about that Velma show is that it’s insane to me that “adult” shows rely so much on vulgarity and snark as their only sensibilities when stuff like this is already very funny pic.twitter.com/FTVPpAdvAG — Jake (@Jake_Menez) January 13, 2023

The Contrast...

would velma even say something like this 😭 like maybe i’m just oblivious to her character but it seems to contrast with what i thought i understood about her https://t.co/zMWQJdKXHh — mother earth🧃 (@nonbinarybooty) January 13, 2023

An Anomaly!

This Velma show is one hell of an anomaly. I see righties saying its bad cause its woke, and lefties saying its bad cause it's anti-woke. Everyone can tell its awful, but nobody can articulate why or whats to blame. Its like it was intentionally designed to annoy everyone equally — Max G (@BrainDumpTweets) January 13, 2023

Out of Character For Shaggy...

Me watching Velma and shaggy doesn’t say “like” every 5 seconds pic.twitter.com/o1N8wFY8gM — ⚙️Dan 10⚙️ (@DanBoyWonder) January 12, 2023

