Following its controversial release, Velma has been confirmed to return for a second season as the show has been renewed. The season will premiere on Max in 2024. Starring Mindy Kaling as Velma, the show is a spinoff of Scooby-Doo that doesn't feature the series mascot and follows the rest of the group as they solve mysteries. Velma Review: Netizens are Left Unimpressed by Mindy Kaling's Adult 'Scooby-Doo' Spin-Off Series, Criticise the Show's Humour.

Check Out the Tweet:

‘VELMA’ has been officially renewed for a second season. It will release on Max in 2024. pic.twitter.com/zotJc7br5K — Cartoon News Network (@CCNCartoonNews) June 15, 2023

