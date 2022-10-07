The makers of HBO Max's Velma dropped its official teaser and Mindy Kaling brings life to this cartoon character. Co-created by Kaling and Charlie Grandy, Kaling leads HBO Max’s adult animated series as the iconic Scooby-Doo character Velma Dinkley. Velma is slated to release on HBO Max in 2023. The Super Mario Bros Teaser: Chris Pratt Voices Mario in This Magical Film Adaptation of the Nintendo Video Game – WATCH.

