Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best remembered for his iconic role as Sai Baba in the 1977 classic Shirdi Ke Saibaba, has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. The 86-year-old actor is battling severe sepsis, a serious infection that needs urgent medical attention. Dalvi has been hospitalised since October 8, 2025 and his family is struggling to manage the rising treatment costs. His medical expenses have already crossed INR 10 lakh, with total costs expected to reach around INR 15 lakh. In a heartfelt appeal, a family member said, “We are doing everything we can to ensure his recovery, but the expenses are beyond our means. We humbly request everyone who has loved his work to come forward and help us in this critical time.” Fans and well-wishers have started spreading the word on social media, hoping for the actor’s speedy recovery. Star Plus’ Sai Baba to Re-Telecast on TV: Here’s When and Where You Can Watch This Mukul Nag’s Mythological Show.

‘Shirdi Ke Saibaba’ Actor Sudhir Dalvi Hospitalised – See Post

