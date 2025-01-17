The shocking robbery attempt and attack on Saif Ali Khan on January 16 have stirred concerns about celebrity safety in Mumbai. While Saif is recovering, many have shown support, including Shahid Kapoor. At the trailer launch of his film Deva, Shahid addressed the stabbing case of his Rangoon co-star, who sustained six stab wounds during an attack. "We hope Saif's health is better. We hope he is feeling better. We all are shocked with what happened with him in a personal space. It's difficult to absorb (something like this) in a city like Mumbai. I'm sure the police are trying their best." Shahid said. Kapoor also expressed disbelief over the incident, stating, "Mumbai is a very safe city. When a family member or ladies go out at 2 am, it's still safe. It's a shocking incident." Check it out. Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Doctors Confirm Surgery Success and Actor’s Recovery (Watch Video).

Shahid Kapoor on Saif Ali Khan's Stabbing Incident

