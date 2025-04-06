Actor Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, passed away today, April 6. She was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition. According to reports, Jacqueline Fernandez's mother, Kim Fernandez, died after she suffered a stroke. It is also reported that Kim Fernandez's funeral will be private and attended by close friends and family. The news was confirmed by Instant Bollywood on Instagram; however, an official statement from the family is awaited. On March 24, Jacqueline Fernandez's mother was hospitalised and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Lilavati Hospital. She was admitted to the ICU after a stroke. The Bollywood actress had also skipped performing at the IPL ceremony in Guwahati due to her mother's health. Jacqueline Fernandez To Skip IPL 2025 Performance in Guwahati Due to Mother Kim Fernandez’s Hospitalisation.

🥺OM Shanti🥺 Jacqueline Fernandez lose her mother today. She was admitted into the hospital for a while less pic.twitter.com/xfY1Lp1Tck — 🚨 Lafra Central 🚨 (@LafraCentral) April 6, 2025

Official Notice : It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of Kim Fernandez , Jackie's beloved mother. She has left us too soon, and our hearts go out to Jackie and her family during this incredibly difficult time. May her soul rest in peace!#JacquelineFernandez — Team Jacqueline Fernandez (@TeamJaquelinee) April 6, 2025

