Saif Ali Khan, who is hospitalised at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after sustaining injuries from a stabbing incident at his Bandra home on Thursday, January 16, has been visited by close family and friends. His mother, Sharmila Tagore, and his in-laws, Randhir Kapoor and Babita Kapoor, arrived to support him. Saif was stabbed six times while protecting his children during the attack. As per reports, the actor is out of danger and his condition is not critical, but he will be required to take rest. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: Sara Ali Khan, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu Arrive at Lilavati Hospital To Visit The Actor After His Injury in Robbery Attack (Watch Video).

Saif Ali Khan's Mother Sharmila Tagore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Kareena Kapoor's Parents Randhir And Babita Kapoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)