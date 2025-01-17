Saif Ali Khan, who was stabbed multiple times by an intruder at his Bandra apartment in the early hours of Thursday, is currently recovering at Mumbai’s Lilavati Hospital. Doctors have confirmed that the actor is ‘out of danger’ and under close observation. The shocking incident has sparked widespread concerns about safety and security, including from actress Urvashi Rautela. Currently basking in the success of her film Daaku Maharaaj, Urvashi expressed her support for Saif and his family, calling the incident ‘unfortunate.’ She also highlighted the growing sense of insecurity such events create, stating, “Anybody can attack us,” reports ANI. ‘Incredibly Challenging Day for Our Family’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Releases Fresh Statement After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Requests Media to ‘Respect Boundaries’.

Urvashi Rautela on Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident

#WATCH | Mumbai: On the attack on actor #SaifAliKhan, actor Urvashi Rautela says, "...It is very unfortunate...This creates an insecurity that anybody can attack us. What happened is very unfortunate...All my prayers are with them (Saif Ali Khan and his family)." pic.twitter.com/fcLtGsWSvG — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)