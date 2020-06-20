The re-telecast of the mythological serials like Ramayan and Mahabharat proved a right move by Doordarshan. As fans not only went down the memory lane but the channel also churned huge TRPs. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, the television industry as a whole had stopped shooting and so fresh content has been the problem. However, some old is gold shows were re-aired on respective channels which in a way kept the entertainment wheel running. Now, after Ram-Sita-Laxman and the Pandavas sagas, another mytho show which is making come back to the TV screens is none other than Sai Baba. Ramayan Re-Telecast Schedule on Doordarshan: Here's When and Where You Can Watch The Arun Govil-Deepika Chikhalia-Sunil Lahri Mytho Show on TV.

Yes, Mukul Nag's Sai Baba is all set to re-telecast on Star Plus everyday. And well if you happen to be the one who is excited about this piece of news and eager to watch the show, fret not as we've got you covered.

When and Where Can You Watch The Show:

Sai Baba will re-aired on its original channel Star Plus itself from Monday-Sunday (everyday) at 7 pm. The show's telecast begins from June 22, 2020. Ramayana TV series to be Re-telecasted On DD National: 5 Videos of this Mythological Drama that Will Make You Applaud this Decision.

Here's The Official Tweet:

Sai Baba, jinhein hai sneh par Vishvaas... Aa rahe hai aapse milne, toh ho jaaiye taiyaar.#SaiBaba, 22nd June se, Somvaar-Ravivaar, Shaam 7 baje sirf StarPlus par. pic.twitter.com/fOIzJnDiKp — StarPlus (@StarPlus) June 20, 2020

Sai Baba was initially aired in the year 2005 on Star Plus and was produced under the banner of Sagar Arts. The show narrated the story of Shirdi Ke Sai Baba's life and his journey with the villagers. For the unversed, Baba was considered to be the greatest spiritual leaders of India. Stay tuned!

