Developer Ions Lands has announced their new game at the PC Gaming show 2022, which is revealed to a futuristic cyberpunk game that has you managing several eateries and bars in a city. The fame is called Nivalis. Even though the release date hasn't been confirmed, Nivalis will release on PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

Watch the Trailer:

