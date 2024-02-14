The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has issued a circular for the Class 10 and 12 board exams 2024, which are scheduled to begin on February 15. The circular contains important instructions and guidelines for the students, parents, and schools regarding the conduct of the exams. According to the circular, students are advised to reach the exam centre by 10 am, as the entry will be closed at 10:15 am. Students will be given 15 minutes to read the question paper before the exam starts at 10:30 am. The duration of the exam will vary according to the subject. CBSE Board Exam 2024 Admit Card: Hall Ticket for Class 10th and 12th Board Examinations Released at cbse.gov.in, Know How To Download.

CBSE Board Exams 2024

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issues a circular for schools, students, and parents ahead of the class 10th and class 12th board exams. pic.twitter.com/dr9c0AdMm9 — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

