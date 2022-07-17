DigiLocker on July 15 announced that the CBSE mark sheets for the board exam results for classes 10th and 12th will be accessible for students by entering a valid pin. CBSE results for classes 10 and 12 for the academic year 2021-22 are expected to be announced soon by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

CBSE students for classes X & XII can visit the official website of DigiLocker or install the app to view and download their mark sheets. Candidates shall create their DigiLocker Accounts. Marksheets and other certificates will be made available in their account when the results are announced.

Steps to Confirm Account:

1. Enter 6 Digit PIN provided by your school.

2. Verify details, provide a mobile number, and validate with OTP received.

3. DigiLocker account will be verified and created. Students can access their marksheets in their account after the declaration of results.

DigiLocker Account Confirmation:

1. Enter your school code.

2. Enter your roll number or hall ticket no.

3. Enter your pin given by the school.

DigiLocker is an initiative of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology that provides a secure cloud based platform for storing, sharing and verification of documents and certificates in digital format.

Check DigiLocker Instructions Here:

Great News for #CBSE Class X and XII 2022 students! #DigiLocker made a special setup for the CBSE students to get their Marksheet easily. Students visit the URL https://t.co/pSvg3mGnPS and complete the account activation process. pic.twitter.com/vEUfe7u0XS — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) July 15, 2022

