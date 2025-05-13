CBSE Results 2025 Funny Memes Go Viral! As the CBSE Class 12 exam results were declared, the internet exploded with a wave of funny memes, trending #cbseresults2025 reactions. From students dramatically comparing their marks to cricket scores, to the GIFS of over-the-top Bollywood references about parental expectations, the creativity of students knew no bounds. Social media platforms turned into a comedy fest to ease the pressure of the incoming calls from relatives asking "aur beta, kitne percentage aaye?" While some celebrated, others coped with laughter, proving once again that no matter the score, humour is always a top performer! CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

Utha Le Re Baba, Meko Nahi, Yeh Call Karne Walon Ko

CBSE Class 12 Result Announced #cbseresults2025 Relatives calling Students be like: pic.twitter.com/QgryUHZbRK — A D V A I T H (@SankiPagalAwara) May 13, 2025

Sibling Rivalry Unleashed But Many Congratulations!

My brother got 93.4% in his 12th CBSE board pic.twitter.com/38Siq0tAM5 — Hea(v)en 🥢⁷ᵉᶜʰᵒ(ia)🪔 (@Lilith_swan_) May 13, 2025

From Tears to Laughter

I got 81 .6 percent in cbse yaar sahi mein bahut acha lag raha hein ..bhai log I passed pic.twitter.com/zXWDkorEMp — nirjalla (@bts_jungheosoke) May 13, 2025

Kya Result Tha

🚨 🚨 Alert 🚨 CBSE Board Class XII result OUT #cbseresults2025 pic.twitter.com/6n8STq9JX9 — —͟͞͞Cʜᴏᴜᴅʜᴀʀʏ Sᴀʜᴀʙ (@AKS_4601) May 13, 2025

Arre Re

The Post-Result Analysis

