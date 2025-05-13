CBSE Results 2025 Funny Memes Go Viral! As the CBSE Class 12 exam results were declared, the internet exploded with a wave of funny memes, trending #cbseresults2025 reactions. From students dramatically comparing their marks to cricket scores, to the GIFS of over-the-top Bollywood references about parental expectations, the creativity of students knew no bounds. Social media platforms turned into a comedy fest to ease the pressure of the incoming calls from relatives asking "aur beta, kitne percentage aaye?" While some celebrated, others coped with laughter, proving once again that no matter the score, humour is always a top performer! CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

Utha Le Re Baba, Meko Nahi, Yeh Call Karne Walon Ko

Sibling Rivalry Unleashed But Many Congratulations!

From Tears to Laughter

Kya Result Tha

Arre Re

The Post-Result Analysis

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)