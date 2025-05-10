Mumbai, May 10: According to officials, CBSE is likely to declare the Class 10 and 12 examination results next week. In 2023, the board announced the results on May 13. That year, 22.39 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 exams, out of which 93.6%, approximately 20.95 lakh students, cleared the exams. The pass percentage reflected a slight improvement of 0.48% from the previous year.

The CBSE board exams for Classes 10 and 12 commenced on February 15 this year. While the Class 10 examinations wrapped up by March 18, the Class 12 papers concluded on April 4. This year, nearly 42 lakh students are estimated to have taken the exams across 7,842 centres in India and 26 countries worldwide.

How To Check CBSE Class 10, 12 Results on DigiLocker?

Step 1: Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Sign in using your credentials or create a new account if you're a first-time user.

Step 3: Locate the “CBSE Results” section under the “Education” or “Results” tab.

Step 4: Enter your CBSE roll number, school number, and any other required information.

Step 5: Once submitted, your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 result will be displayed for download

What Is the DigiLocker Access Code?

CBSE has released unique 6-digit security PINs, also known as access codes, to help students access their digital academic documents, including mark sheets, via DigiLocker. These codes have been securely shared with schools through their DigiLocker accounts and are to be handed over individually to students to ensure privacy. The initiative is part of CBSE’s Parinam Manjusha, a digital academic repository developed in collaboration with the National e-Governance Division (NeGD).