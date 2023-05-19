The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday postponed the CUET UG 2023 Exam for the candidates from Jammu and Kashmir. The NTA has deferred the Jammu and Kashmir leg of the CUET 2023 exams and rescheduled it for May 26, 2023. CUET UG 2023 were earlier scheduled from May 21 to 25 in Jammu and Kashmir. CUET UG Admit Card 2023 Released at cuet.samarth.ac.in, Know How to Download Hall Ticket.

CUET UG 2023:

The CUET (UG) - 2023 Examination for candidates of J&K scheduled for 21st to 25th May 2023 has been cancelled; it will now be conducted from 26th May 2023 onwards in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir: UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

