Delhi, May 19: National Testing Agency, NTA has released CUET UG Admit Card 2023 for May 21, 22, 23 and 24, 2023 exams. The NTA CUET UG hall ticket can be downloaded by candidates from the official site of NTA CUET at cuet.samarth.ac.in.

The CUET UG 2023 exam will be conducted from May 21 to May 31, 2023 in CBT (Computer Based Mode) throughout India and 24 cities outside India.

"Admit Card for the candidates whose examinations are scheduled on 21, 22, 23, and 24 May 2023 is releasing today 19 May 2023. The candidates scheduled for these dates will be appearing for the subjects mentioned in their Admit Card. Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently," said NTA in an official notice.

CUET UG Admit Card 2023: How to Download

Visit the official website of NTA CUET – cuet.samarth.ac.in Click on the link for CUET admit card on the homepage. Enter login credentials and submit CUET UG 2023 admit card will appear on the screen Download the admit card and take a print out for future reference

Some candidates may have chosen subjects other than those being displayed on the Admit Card, these will be issued subsequently, according to the notice. The CUET admit card for the remaining days will be issued by the NTA three days prior to the actual exam date. The candidates must report at the examination center as per the date and shift timing mentioned in their CUET UG 2023 admit card.

Candidates must note that they will have to carry the hard copy of the CUET admit card along with a valid photo ID proof. Aspirants should thoroughly read the instructions mentioned in the admit card PDF and strictly adhere to them during the examination.

