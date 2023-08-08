The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the CA foundation course results for the May/June 2023 examinations today. The results are available on the exam's official website, icai.org, for students who took the test. 25860 of the 103517 candidates who took the CA foundation test have passed the examination. The exams were conducted on June 24, 26, 28, and 30 this year. Candidates will now get their grade statements via post. Following is a step-by-step guide to check CA foundation course results online:

Step 1: Visit the official website icai.org

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as roll number and date of birth

Step 4: View and download the result for future reference

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 Declared

Important Announcement - The Results of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examination held in June 2023 have been declared. The results of the above-mentioned examination is available on the website https://t.co/TAu5OcSxhP #ICAIat75 #ICAIResults pic.twitter.com/0tHHHM7UVv — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) August 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)