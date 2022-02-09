The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has announced the tentative date for the declaration of results of the Foundation Course and Final Course examinations held in December 2021. Notably, the ICAI CA Exam Result 2021 will be announced for both old and new courses either on February 10 or on February 11, 2022. Once released, candidates can check the ICAI CA Exam Result on the official websites of the institute, icai.org.

Check Tweet:

Important Announcement - Results of the Chartered Accountants Final Examination(Old Course & New Course) & Foundation Examination held in December 2021 are likely to be declared on Thursday, 10th February 2022(evening)/Friday, 11th February 2022 Detailshttps://t.co/s7P2roWxwO pic.twitter.com/PMUyebf1Ef — Institute of Chartered Accountants of India - ICAI (@theicai) February 8, 2022

