Amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India has postponed the remaining papers of ICAI CA May Exam 2025 (CA Exam 2025). The news was confirmed by Rohit Ruwatia Agarwal, Central Council Member of ICAI. Students who have registered for the Chartered Accountant examinations can check the official notice issued by ICAI on the official website at icai.org. "The remaining papers of Chartered Accountants Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course Examinations [International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT AT)] May 2025 was scheduled from May 9 to May 14, 2025, stand postponed," the notice read. ICAI also said that the revised dates will be announced in due course of time. The ICAI CA May examination was scheduled from May 2 to 14. Punjab School Holiday: All Schools and Colleges To Remain Shut in State for Next 3 Days Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.

