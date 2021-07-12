PM Narendra Modi says monitoring situation and assures all possible support

The situation in Himachal Pradesh due to heavy rains is being closely monitored. Authorities are working with the State Government. All possible support is being extended. I pray for the safety of those in affected areas. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 12, 2021

