Eatela Rajender, the former health minister of Telangana announced his resignation in a press conference at his Shamirpet residence.

Former Telangana Minister Etela Rajender along with few other local Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders have resigned from the party. Rajender will submit his resignation as MLA to Speaker soon. (File photo) pic.twitter.com/irKfD1HFye — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)