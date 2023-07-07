In a display of strong bilateral ties, a flying contingent consisting of four Rafale fighters, two C-17 Globemasters, and 72 Indian Air Force (IAF) personnel departed for France today, July 7. The contingent's mission is to participate in a flypast and marching event on Bastille Day, symbolizing the enduring association between the two nations, particularly in the realm of air power. This event further solidifies the bond between India and France, highlighting their shared commitment to military cooperation and mutual respect. The participation of IAF air warriors in the Bastille Day celebration underscores the deep-rooted camaraderie and strategic partnership between the two countries. IAF Lands Fighter Jets on Purvanchal Expressway, Breathtaking Video Goes Viral.

IAF Contingent Sets Off for France

Delhi | A flying contingent of four Rafale fighters, two C-17 Globemasters and 72 IAF personnel have departed for France today. The flypast & marching by the IAF air warriors on Bastille Day follows a long association that the two nations share, especially in the field of the air… pic.twitter.com/QlP7QEPRj7 — ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)