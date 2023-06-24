The Indian Air Force's fighter jets touch the airstrip of Purvanchal Expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Sultanpur on Saturday, under the Emergency Exercise between civil and military functionaries. An official said that three Mirage fighter jets had touched the expressway airstrip so far.

IAF Lands Fighter Jets on Purvanchal Expressway

#WATCH | Sultanpur, UP: Indian Air Force fighter jets land on Purvanchal Expressway as part of emergency exercise. pic.twitter.com/lxjbqtH0dt — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) June 24, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)