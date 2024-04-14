The Kerala State Akshaya AK-647 Lottery Sambad result will be announced on Sunday, April 14, 2024 at 3pm. To check the names of the winning candidates of the lucky draw, the viewers can join the live streaming of the lottery results today. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Nirmal NR-375 Lottery Result of 12.04.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)