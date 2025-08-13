The Kerala State Lotteries of the Dhanalekshmi DL-13 weekly lottery of today, August 13, will be declared soon. Lottery players who bought tickets for the Dhanalekshmi DL-13 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Lottery players can also find results and winning numbers of today's Dhanalekshmi DL-13 weekly lottery at statelottery.kerala.gov.in. Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country, including Kerala, where the Dhanalekshmi DL-13 weekly lottery is underway at present. Stay updated with the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025 for comprehensive details on past draws and results. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, August 13, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)