The Kerala State Lottery will announce the Karunya KR-686 lottery sambad weekly result of December 28, today at 3 pm. Stay updated with the Kerala Lottery Result Chart 2024 for comprehensive details on past draws and results. Each Saturday at 3 PM, the Kerala Lottery “KARUNYA KR” lottery draw is conducted. Every lottery has an alphanumeric code to identify it, and the Kerala `KARUNYA KR` lottery code is `KR` because it includes the draw number as well as the code. The first prize winner of lucky draw will receive Bumper 80 Lakh Rupees.

Kerala Lottery Live Streaming

