The results of the Kerala State Lotteries of the Karunya-Plus KN-589 weekly lottery of today, September 11, will be declared shortly. Those taking part in the Kerala lottery of the Karunya-Plus KN-589 weekly lottery can watch the live streaming below to learn the winners' names. Kerala lottery participants can also view Karunya-Plus KN-589 lottery results and winning numbers at the online portal statelottery.kerala.gov.in. In addition to the Karunya-Plus lottery, Kerala State Lotteries, such as Bhagyathara, Sthree Sakthi, and Samrudhi. Stay tuned for the results and winning numbers of Thursday's lucky draw. Shillong Teer Result Today, September 11, 2025: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Watch Kerala's Karunya-Plus KN-589 Lottery Live Streaming Below

