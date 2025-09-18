The Kerala State Lotteries will shortly announce the results of the Karunya Plus KN-590 weekly lottery of today, September 18. Kerala lottery players can watch the live streaming below to learn the winners' names. Stay tuned for Karunya Plus KN-590 Thursday lottery results and winning numbers of the lucky draw on September 18. Nagaland State Lottery Sambad Result Today 1 PM Live: Dear Mahanadi Thursday Lottery Result of September 18, 2025 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

Kerala Lottery Result

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)