The Kerala State Sthree-Sakthi SS-411 Lottery Sambad result is set to be announced online on Tuesday, April 16, 2024. Viewers can check the names of the winning candidates of the lucky draw at 3 pm today by joining the live streaming of the lottery results. Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Win-Win W-765 Lottery Result of 15.04.2024, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Watch Live Streaming Here

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)