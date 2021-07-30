Mumbai Police's Twitter handle has a very wicked and witty sense of humour. They often spin preachy messages from strange movie dialogues. Like for instance, they picked a dialogue by angry Hrithik Roshan from Zindagi Milegi Na Dobara to make a point about wearing masks after vaccination.

