The Nagaland State Lotteries will announce the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery result of today, February 17, at 1 PM. Lottery players who purchased lottery tickets for the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery can watch the live streaming here to know the winners' names. Announced from Kohima in Nagaland, the Nagaland State Lotteries hosts a variety of lotteries, such as Dear Dwarka, Dear Godavari, Dear Finch, Dear Dwarka, and Dear Toucan, among others. The first prize for the winner of the Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery is INR one crore. Bodoland Lottery Result Today, February 17, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Monday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Result

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)