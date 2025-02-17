Mumbai, February 17: The Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result) of Monday, February 17, 2025, are being announced by the Bodoland Lottery Department. The Bodoland Lottery is managed by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). This legal lottery, widely popular in the region, declares its winning numbers in three phases daily at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM on its official site, bodolotteries.com. Participants can click here to check the Bodoland Lottery Result and find the winners list of Monday's lucky draw.

Skip the inconvenience of browsing through numerous ads, download the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF for February 17, 2025, here. It includes a comprehensive list of winners and their ticket numbers. The Bodoland Lottery hosts several well-known draws such as Day Thangam, Evening Thangam, Singam, Kuil, Rosa, and Vishnu. Scroll down to know when and where to get today's Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF and winners' list along with ticket numbers. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for February 17, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

When and Where To Check Bodoland Lottery Result (Assam State Lottery Sambad Result)

The official website bodolotteries.com releases the Bodoland Lottery Result in PDF at 12 PM, 3 PM, and 7 PM daily. Participants can download the results directly from the site, making it simple to check winning ticket numbers. As a government-regulated platform, it guarantees both accuracy and transparency, unlike many unofficial sources. Access the Bodoland Lottery Result easily by clicking here for the latest PDF download link. Shillong Teer Results Today, February 17 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Lottery players should know that betting and gambling are illegal in India. However, lotteries are allowed in at least 13 Indian states with some lotteries being run by the state governments. Winning the lottery is a matter of chance and there's no guaranteed way to win. LatestLY urges readers not to rely on lottery winnings for financial security.

