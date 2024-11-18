The results of today's Nagaland State Lottery sambad of Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery will be declared at 1 PM today. Those who bought lottery tickets of Nagaland State Lotteries of Dear Dwarka Monday weekly lottery can witness the live streaming and know the winners' names here. It must be noted that the first prize for the winner of today's Nagaland State Lottery is INR 1 crore. Catch the live draw of the Nagaland state lottery sambad of Dear Toucan Sunday here

Dear Dwarka Monday Lottery Sambad Result

